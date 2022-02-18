Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down; Search On For Successor

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Friday said, effective immediately, Chamath Palihapitiya would step down as chairman "to focus on other public company board commitments." The Board appointed Director Evan Lovell as Interim Chairman.

The company has engaged Spencer Stuart to search for a replacement.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said, "Chamath was instrumental in the launch of Virgin Galactic as a public company and, as our inaugural chair, his deep and astute insights have been incredibly valuable to both me and the Company as we have grown and strengthened our business foundation.

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. are currently trading in pre-market at $9.14, up $0.13 or 1.44 percent from previous close.

