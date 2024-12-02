Virgin Galactic call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) with 14,239 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 94.85%. 12/27 weekly 7 calls and 12/6 weekly 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

