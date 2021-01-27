Virgin Australia's January domestic capacity misses forecast due to state travel curbs

SYDNEY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia said on Wednesday it was operating at 40% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in January, missing a forecast of 60% due to state-based travel restrictions that are hampering an aviation market recovery.

Australia recorded a 10th straight day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but many states have left some travel restrictions in place following an outbreak in Sydney last month.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

