Virgin Australia's administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week

The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.

Brookfield, which pulled out of the first bidding round and was not on the initial shortlist of four, submitted a proposal on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Brookfield declined immediate comment.

