Commodities
BA

Virgin Australia to cut capacity by 25% as COVID-19 cases rise

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25% for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Australia.

Travel demand down, staff being required to isolate

Will cut frequencies, suspend 10 routes temporarily

Australia experiencing Omicron-driven surge in cases

Adds CEO comments, details of Australia COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25% for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Australia.

The airline, which competes against Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX, said it would cut some flight frequencies and suspend 10 routes temporarily.

Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalisation numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.

Virgin Australia Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the surge in COVID-19 cases had affected customer confidence.

"Virgin Australia remains focused on growing its network and consumer reach and will resume services as soon travel demand improves," she said in a statement.

The airline said in November it would add seven more Boeing Co BA.N 737 NG planes to its fleet, nearly restoring it to pre-pandemic levels, to help meet a goal of obtaining a one-third share of Australia's domestic travel market.

Australia COVID-19 infections hit 1 million as Omicron drives record surge

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular