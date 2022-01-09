Virgin Australia to cut capacity by 25% as COVID-19 cases rise

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25% for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Australia.

The airline, which competes against Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX, said it would cut some flight frequencies and suspend 10 routes temporarily.

