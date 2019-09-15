Commodities

Virgin Australia to buy rest of frequent flyer programme for $481 mln

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Monday said it entered into a term sheet to buy back the 35% of its Velocity frequent flyer programme that it does not already own for A$700 million ($480.83 million) from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners.

Sources had said the deal is likely to value the business at around A$2 billion.

Completion of the deal is subject to the funding and regulatory approval, Australia's second-largest airline said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars)

