Virgin Australia to buy rest of frequent flyer programme for $481 mln
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX on Monday said it entered into a term sheet to buy back the 35% of its Velocity frequent flyer programme that it does not already own for A$700 million ($480.83 million) from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners.
Sources had said the deal is likely to value the business at around A$2 billion.
Completion of the deal is subject to the funding and regulatory approval, Australia's second-largest airline said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497199;))
