UAL

Virgin Australia switches U.S. partner to United from Delta

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia said on Tuesday it would enter a new codeshare and loyalty partnership with United Airlines UAL.O from April 2022, replacing a longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines DAL.N on U.S. routes.

Virgin last year stopped flying from Australia to Los Angeles but had maintained a relationship with Delta in competition to a rival partnership between Qantas Airways QAN.AX and American Airlines AAL.O.

United has a much larger market share than Delta on routes between Australia and the United States.

