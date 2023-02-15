Virgin Australia IPO to be led by UBS, Goldman Sachs and Barrenjoey -source

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia's planned initial public offering (IPO) will be led by joint managers UBS UBSG.S, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Barrenjoey, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Virgin's owner, U.S. private equity group Bain Capital said in January it would explore re-listing the airline that it bought in 2020 after it was placed in voluntary administration, the closest Australian equivalent to Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Australian Financial Review reported the airline, a rival to Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX in the domestic market, was expected to seek a valuation of at least A$3 billion ($2.07 billion) upon listing.

Bain Capital, declined to comment on the IPO appointments, while Virgin referred requests for comment to Bain.

UBS, Goldman Sachs and Barrenjoey declined to comment.

Bain said last month its intention would be to retain a significant stake if an IPO went ahead.

