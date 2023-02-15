Virgin Australia IPO to be led by UBS, Goldman Sachs and Barrenjoey - source

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia's planned initial public offering (IPO) will be led by joint managers UBS UBSG.S, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Barrenjoey, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Virgin Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((john.mair@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7127;))

