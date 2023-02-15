Commodities
GS

Virgin Australia IPO to be led by UBS, Goldman Sachs and Barrenjoey - source

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

February 15, 2023 — 10:23 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia's planned initial public offering (IPO) will be led by joint managers UBS UBSG.S, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Barrenjoey, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Virgin Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((john.mair@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.