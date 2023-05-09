News & Insights

Commodities

Virgin Australia IPO planning 'well advanced' - Chairman

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 09, 2023 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - Planning for Virgin Australia's upcoming initial public offering is well advanced, the airline's Chairman Ryan Cotton said on Wednesday in an internal email seen by Reuters.

"I can also confirm the IPO planning is well advanced," said Cotton.

"While there is still no date set and our ultimate window of opportunity will depend on market conditions, we are hopeful this process will progress over the coming quarters"

A Virgin Australia spokesperson confirmed the contents of the internal email.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.