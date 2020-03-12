Commodities

Virgin Australia Holdings cuts capacity to tackle COVID-19 blow

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Friday cut the group's capacity to 6% from 3% for the second half of fiscal 2020 as it grapples with plunging demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 13 (Reuters) - Airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX on Friday cut the group's capacity to 6% from 3% for the second half of fiscal 2020 as it grapples with plunging demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier joins its larger rival Qantas Airways QAN.AX in reducing both international and domestic capacities more than once in quick succession.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular