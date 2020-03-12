Virgin Australia Holdings cuts capacity to tackle COVID-19 blow

March 13 (Reuters) - Airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX on Friday cut the group's capacity to 6% from 3% for the second half of fiscal 2020 as it grapples with plunging demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier joins its larger rival Qantas Airways QAN.AX in reducing both international and domestic capacities more than once in quick succession.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

