News & Insights

Markets

Virgin Australia Holdings Announces CEO Transition - Quick Facts

February 20, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Virgin Australia Holdings said Jayne Hrdlicka has decided to transition on from the role of CEO. Jayne believes now is the right juncture to ensure that succession is in place to see the company through a future IPO and beyond. Hrdlicka has led Virgin Australia as CEO since 2020. The Board will shortly commence a global search process for a CEO.

Jayne Hrdlicka said: "This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but the last 4 years have been heavy lifting across the organisation during the toughest of times. We are in the midst of the next phase of our transformation program and there is a lot to do and an IPO to deliver. The next phase of this journey is another 3-5 years, making now the perfect juncture to begin the process of leadership transition."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.