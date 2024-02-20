Virgin Australia Holdings Announces CEO Transition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Virgin Australia Holdings said Jayne Hrdlicka has decided to transition on from the role of CEO. Jayne believes now is the right juncture to ensure that succession is in place to see the company through a future IPO and beyond. Hrdlicka has led Virgin Australia as CEO since 2020. The Board will shortly commence a global search process for a CEO.

Jayne Hrdlicka said: "This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but the last 4 years have been heavy lifting across the organisation during the toughest of times. We are in the midst of the next phase of our transformation program and there is a lot to do and an IPO to deliver. The next phase of this journey is another 3-5 years, making now the perfect juncture to begin the process of leadership transition."

