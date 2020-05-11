Companies

Virgin Australia has 19 potential buyers in data room - administrator

Contributors
Jamie Freed Reuters
Paulina Duran Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's administrator said 19 parties interested in purchasing the airline had been granted access to a data room as of May 11 and non-binding indicative offers are due on May 15, according to an affidavit.

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's VAH.AX administrator said 19 parties interested in purchasing the airline had been granted access to a data room as of May 11 and non-binding indicative offers are due on May 15, according to an affidavit.

The airline entered voluntary administration last month, owing creditors nearly A$7 billion ($4.53 billion), and the administrators at Deloitte aim to agree a deal with a buyer by the end of June.

Virgin Australia has 117 leased planes and engines with monthly rentals of A$40 million, of which only 50 are operational due to the low demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in the affidavit published by the Federal Court of Australia on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.5446 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Paulina Duran; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular