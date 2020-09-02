Companies

Virgin Australia expects to lose domestic market share to Qantas under revival plan -CEO

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd expects it will lose domestic market share to rival Qantas Airways Ltd under its new business plan as it exits unprofitable routes, Virgin's chief executive said on Wednesday.

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX expects it will lose domestic market share to rival Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX under its new business plan as it exits unprofitable routes, Virgin's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"I do expect we will lose market share because there are routes that weren't making any money," Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah said at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit.

Virgin entered voluntary administration in April owing A$7 billion to creditors, who are due to vote on a proposed purchase by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital on Friday.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    12 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular