Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it entered voluntary administration to recapitalise the business and emerge in a stronger financial position after being battered by the coronavirus crisis and a high debt load.

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrator, the airline said in a statement.

Virgin added that the current management team led by chief executive Paul Scurrah would continue to run the business and it would still operate scheduled domestic and international flights.

