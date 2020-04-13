Commodities

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid virus crisis

Jamie Freed Reuters
SYDNEY, April 14 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX entered a trading halt on Tuesday, citing ongoing discussions involving financial assistance and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

The airline, which had requested A$1.4 billion ($895 million) of loans from the Australian government, said the trading halt on its shares and unsecured notes would remain in place either until an announcement by the company or two trading days, whichever is earlier.

($1 = 1.5640 Australian dollars)

