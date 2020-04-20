Virgin Australia enters administration, bond defaults await

SYDNEY, April 21 (IFR) - Virgin Australia has entered voluntary administration after failing to secure a A$1.4bn (US$888m) federal government loan, paving the way for Australia’s first institutional bond defaults in 19 years.

Australia's second-largest carrier, which has over A$5bn of debt and just under A$1bn in cash, has appointed Deloitte as administrator with the intention of recapitalising the business.

The airline, which employs 10,000 staff directly, will continue to operate under the current management.

Virgin has four outstanding bond issues which were previously quoted between 30 and 40 in the secondary market, flagging heightened expectations of a large haircut.

These bonds comprise a US$350m October 2021 Yankee, A$150m of 8.25% May 2023 and A$250m of 8.075% March 2024 local wholesale bonds, and a A$325m 8.0% November 2024 retail note issue.

Default would deal a severe blow to the simple corporate bond regime that Virgin Australia employed for last year's A$325m five-year retail note offering.

The simple prospectus system was introduced in the Corporations Amendment Act of 2014 to encourage retail bond issues from listed companies, but it has had very few takers so far and a Virgin haircut would only exacerbate that reticence.

The last default in Australia's institutional market was in 2001 when HIH Insurance, then the country's second largest general insurance company, went into liquidation.

