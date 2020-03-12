Virgin Australia cuts capacity, suspends 2020 profit view amid COVID-19 blow

Adds details on capacity reduction

March 13 (Reuters) - Airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX on Friday further cut its capacity for the second half of fiscal 2020 and suspended full-year profit outlook as it grapples with plunging demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier joins its larger rival Qantas Airways QAN.AX in reducing both international and domestic capacities more than once in quick succession.

Airlines around the world are seeing weak demand due to COVID-19. An industry body last week estimated that passenger revenue for airlines could drop by as much as $113 billion this year.

Virgin, predominantly a domestic airline, said its second-half capacity will be reduced by 6%, up from the 3% cut announced last month, and will be further trimmed to 7.7% in the first half of 2021.

It said domestic capacity for the second half of fiscal 2020 will be reduced by 5% from the previously announced 3%, while the reduction will be 6.2% for the 2021 first half.

The rise in second-half domestic capacity reduction for Virgin is in line with Qantas' cut announced earlier this week.

Virgin said the second-half international capacity has been cut by 8% from 4.8%. The group has recently withdrawn its Hong Kong services.

The airline also put in place a freeze on all external recruitment and the use of consultants for rest of 2020 and said its chairman and independent directors would take a 15% temporary cut in their base fees.

