Virgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital -union

Jamie Freed
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's creditors on Friday approved the purchase of Australia's second-biggest airline by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital, according to a statement from the Transport Workers' Union.

Deal will give unsecured creditors return of 9-13%

Virgin plans to cut one-third of its workforce

Airline had entered voluntary administration in April

The union, representing some of Virgin's 9,000 employees, said it welcomed approval of the deal, which will allow the carrier to exit voluntary administration.

A Virgin spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Virgin entered administration in April owing A$7 billion ($5.1 billion) to creditors after suffering from a sharp plunge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bain deal will give unsecured creditors a return of 9% to 13% of their investment and involves a financial commitment of A$3.5 billion, according to administrator Deloitte.

Under Bain's business plan, Virgin plans to cut a third of its workforce as part of an overhaul to focus on being a domestic and short-haul international Boeing Co BA.N 737 operator competing against Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX.

($1 = 1.3765 Australian dollars)

