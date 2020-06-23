Companies

Virgin Australia bondholders lodge rival proposal with administrator, says source

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd bondholders lodged a recapitalisation proposal with the airline's administrator on Wednesday, rivaling bids from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd VAH.AX bondholders lodged a recapitalisation proposal with the airline's administrator on Wednesday, rivaling bids from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The proposal involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) plus a fresh capital injection of around A$1 billion, said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Virgin Australia would remain a listed entity as part of the plan, which would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person added.

Virgin Australia's administrator, Deloitte, declined to comment.

($1 = 1.4422 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular