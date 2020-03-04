Commodities

Virgin Atlantic waives change fees for new bookings in March

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British airline Virgin Atlantic [VA.UL] said it would waive flight change fees for new bookings in March to give passengers more flexibility during the coronavirus crisis.

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL said it would waive flight change fees for new bookings in March to give passengers more flexibility during the coronavirus crisis.

Flight bookings have slumped in recent weeks as people worry about the rapid spread of coronavirus, prompting dozens of airlines including British Airways and Delta to suspend change fees to encourage passengers to buy tickets.

"Putting our customers first, this new policy enables them to continue with their Virgin Atlantic booking this month, with the peace of mind that there is the option to change their flight at a later date, without incurring a fee," Virgin's chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world, with more new cases now appearing outside China than inside.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular