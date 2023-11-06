Virgin Atlantic to fly transatlantic with 100% sustainable fuel

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Civil Aviation Authority has granted Virgin Atlantic permission to fly from London to New York on Nov. 28 using 100% sustainable aviation fuel, as the airline industry steps up its efforts to try to decarbonise travel.

