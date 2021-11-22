Commodities
Virgin Atlantic sees U.S.-UK planes 60-70% full in coming weeks

Kate Holton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

The head of Virgin Atlantic said he expected flights on its important transatlantic routes to be 60% to 70% full in the weeks running up to Christmas, and he did not expect COVID to force those borders to close again.

Shai Weiss told the Airlines UK conference that the airline still did not have great visibility on bookings, more than three to six months out, but he expected the UK to U.S. route to drive the recovery as large parts of Asia remained highly restricted.

"We will be trading all the way up to Christmas, probably with a 60 to 70% load factor, which is a material improvement," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

