Virgin Atlantic sees full fleet flying by October, November -CEO

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Virgin Atlantic will be back flying all its planes by October or November this year, said its chief executive Shai Weiss, forecasting that the end of the pandemic crisis for airlines was now in sight.

"We are by no means out of this situation, we will only be satisfied, or at least know that we really move a notch, when all our planes are in the sky, we turn as many people back into flying and operating our flights, which I expect that to be in October or November of this year," Weiss told an online conference on Wednesday.

