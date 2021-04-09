Virgin Atlantic CEO criticises UK plans for travel restart

Commodities

The chief executive of Virgin Atlantic criticised the British government's proposals for restarting travel outlined on Friday, saying that trips to low-risk countries should not involve expensive PCR tests for COVID-19.

"For travel between green countries it should be absent quarantine and absent testing," chief executive Shai Weiss told BBC Radio. "There are better ways of doing what the government has set out to do."

He said the more expensive PCR tests required for travel would put off some customers.

