Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is seeking protection from creditors under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, according to a court filing made in the southern district of New York on Tuesday.

