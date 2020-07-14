Commodities
Virgin Atlantic agrees private-only $1.5 bln restructuring plan

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday it had agreed a private-only restructuring package with shareholders and creditors worth 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to secure its future beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Virgin Atlantic said the restructuring plan was supported by a majority of shareholders, and is expected to come into effect in late summer 2020.

