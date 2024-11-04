Vireo Growth Secures $10 Million Financing

Vireo Growth (TSE:VREO) has released an update.

Vireo Growth Inc. has secured a $10 million convertible debt facility to support its business strategy, including capital expenditures and working capital needs. This facility, provided by the company’s senior lender, offers flexibility and aligns with Vireo’s plans for launching adult-use sales in Minnesota.

