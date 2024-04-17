Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Virco Mfg. (NasdaqGM:VIRC) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

Virco Mfg. Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2024 received the payment on April 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $10.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.25%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virco Mfg.. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRC is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.17% to 4,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 1,097K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 138,046.21% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 535K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 58.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 184K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 177K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 89.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 1,245.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virco Manufacturing Background Information

As America’s leading manufacturer and supplier of furniture and equipment for K-12 schools, Virco employs approximately 700 people nationwide. The Company's 560,000 square-foot Torrance, California headquarters features a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, as does its Conway, Arkansas location, which has approximately 1,750,000 square feet of operational space. Large distribution centers in Torrance and Conway facilitate the quick, efficient shipment of Virco products.

