Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Virco Mfg Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Virco Mfg had debt of US$20.3m at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$33.8m over a year. However, it does have US$641.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$19.6m.

How Healthy Is Virco Mfg's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:VIRC Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Virco Mfg had liabilities of US$43.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$49.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$641.0k and US$34.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$57.7m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$52.0m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Virco Mfg can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Virco Mfg made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$163m, which is a fall of 5.8%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Virco Mfg produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$506k. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. It's fair to say the loss of US$1.2m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Virco Mfg (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

