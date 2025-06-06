VIRCO MFG Earnings Results: $VIRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIRCO MFG ($VIRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $33,754,000, missing estimates of $41,922,000 by $-8,168,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VIRC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
VIRCO MFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of VIRCO MFG stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 168,766 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,596,526
- ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS added 117,579 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,112,297
- BASTION ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 101,796 shares (+65.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $962,990
- QUARTZ PARTNERS, LLC added 87,298 shares (+101.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,839
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 74,686 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $706,529
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 70,714 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668,954
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 70,705 shares (+1245.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668,869
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.