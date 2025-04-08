VIRCO MFG Earnings Preview: Recent $VIRC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VIRCO MFG ($VIRC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $43,887,540 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.
VIRCO MFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of VIRCO MFG stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 110,173 shares (+311.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,129,273
- QUARTZ PARTNERS, LLC added 86,129 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $882,822
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 75,619 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,094
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 65,204 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $668,341
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC added 60,900 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,225
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 60,507 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,196
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 60,403 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,130
