Virco Mfg. Corporation Reports 22.9% Decline in Shipments and Backlog, While Gross Margin Increases to 47.5% and Quarterly Dividend Declared

Virco reports a 22.9% decline in shipments, improved gross margin, and a quarterly dividend announcement amid slowing demand.

Virco Mfg. Corporation announced a 22.9% decline in shipments and backlog, resulting in revenues of $105.6 million for the first quarter ending April 30, 2025. Despite this downturn, the company's gross margin improved from 43.5% to 47.5% compared to the prior year due to a reduction in low-margin disaster recovery orders. The company recorded a net income of $0.7 million, down from $2.1 million the previous year, impacted by last year's significant disaster order. Virco remains committed to domestic manufacturing, and the board declared a cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on July 11, 2025. During the quarter, Virco repurchased $4 million in shares and invested over $2 million in major capital equipment to enhance operations. Chairman and CEO Robert Virtue remarked on the challenges posed by the current market slowdown but expressed optimism for future growth opportunities stemming from renewed school construction and bond efforts.

Potential Positives

Gross margin improved by 400 basis points to 47.5%, indicating enhanced profitability despite a decrease in sales.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company demonstrated proactive management by investing over $2.0 million in major capital equipment, which may support future growth and operational efficiency.

First quarter shareholder returns reached $4.4 million, showcasing the company's ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value through buybacks and dividends.

Potential Negatives

Shipments and backlog declined by 22.9%, indicating a significant reduction in demand for the company's products.

Net income dropped from $2.1 million to $0.7 million compared to the previous year's first quarter, reflecting a decline in profitability.

The company experienced an operating loss of $94,000 in the first quarter, contrasting sharply with the operating income of $2.97 million in the same period last year.

FAQ

What are Virco's recent financial highlights?

Virco reported a 22.9% decline in shipments and backlog to $105.6 million, but improved gross margin to 47.5%.

When will the next dividend be paid?

The next dividend of $0.025 per share is payable on July 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 20, 2025.

How is Virco addressing supply chain challenges?

Virco aims to ensure timely peak-season deliveries despite broader supply chain disruptions affecting other markets.

What was Virco's net income for the first quarter?

Virco's net income for the first quarter was $0.7 million, down from $2.1 million in the same period last year.

What investments is Virco making for future growth?

Virco invested over $2 million in major platform processes to enhance operations and capitalize on new market opportunities.

Full Release







Shipments plus Backlog declines 22.9% to $105.6 million











Gross Margin Improves 400 Basis Points to 47.5% vs. 43.5% LY Reinforcing Company’s Long-Standing Commitment to Domestic Manufacturing











Board Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 per Share, payable July 11, 2025 to Shareholders of Record as of June 20, 2025











First quarter shareholder returns reach $4.4 million, including buybacks and dividends









TORRANCE, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC), a leading manufacturer and direct supplier of moveable furniture and equipment for educational environments and public spaces in the United States, reported a modest profit despite slowing demand during the Company’s first quarter ended April 30, 2025. Through three months, net income was $0.7 million versus $2.1 million for the comparable period last year. Last year’s first quarter was positively impacted by a very large, counter-seasonal disaster recovery order. Because the Company’s business is highly seasonal, with operating losses typical in the seasonally light first and fourth quarters, unusual orders like the one last year can have a disproportionate impact. Underlying demand unrelated to disaster recovery is also slowing somewhat, but to a lesser degree than the headline year-over-year comparison might suggest. Management believes that underlying demand is within normal parameters for multi-year, election-related bond cycles.





Despite the reduction in revenue, gross margin for the first quarter improved from 43.5% of sales to 47.5%. This improvement was due primarily to the relatively lower margins on last year’s disaster recovery order, but was also positively influenced by a higher proportion of orders requiring full service. Because the Company manufactures the majority of its products domestically, Management believes tariffs are unlikely to have significant impacts on gross margins going forward. Perhaps more importantly, the Company is confident in its ability to perform timely peak-season deliveries despite headline supply chain disruptions in other markets.













Following two successive years of strong profitability, the Company is directing its cash toward the financing of seasonal inventories and accounts receivable as well as open-market share repurchases and major capital equipment. In the first quarter inclusive of February through April, 2025, the Company repurchased $4.0 million worth of shares and distributed $0.4 million of cash dividends. On June 3, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the Company’s second fiscal quarter of $0.025 on each outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2025 to stockholders of record of the common stock as of the close of business on June 20, 2025. Furthermore, the Company invested more than $2.0 million on major “platform processes” for its factories. These platforms expand the Company’s range of operations and bridge multiple product lines, providing highly controllable operating leverage. Investments of this type may also support domestically-driven expansion into adjacent markets, where new opportunities are emerging as a result of recent changes in global trade.





Chairman and CEO Robert Virtue commented on the first quarter and the prospect looking forward: “Having been through a number of cycles during our 75-year history, we knew that it would be a challenge to match last year’s disaster recovery order. We also believed that thoughtful deployment of those profits would position us to take advantage of similar opportunities should they develop again.





“This includes several things. First, it requires a team with the skills and experience to evaluate, install, and operate actual fabrication and manufacturing equipment. This is why we continue to invest in the training and continuity of our employees, which we consider Virco’s greatest asset. Second, it requires the liquidity to finance very large receivables and the inventories that support them. Third, it may demand rapid deployment of new technologies, for production, service, distribution, and their integration. We are maintaining this opportunistic stance and we look forward to successfully navigating whatever challenges and opportunities may develop this year and next.





“Regarding the business cycle, this current year looks like it will represent a “pause” in the recent rapid recovery of the school furniture market following COVID school closures. But we see hopeful signs in the mid-term school bond environment and look forward to supporting renewed growth in school construction as families and communities continue to invest in their futures.”







About Virco Mfg. Corporation







Founded in 1950, Virco Mfg. Corporation is the largest manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. The Company manufactures a wide assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs and folding tables. Along with serving customers in the education market - which in addition to preschool through 12th grade public and private schools includes: junior and community colleges; four-year colleges and universities; trade, technical and vocational schools - Virco is a furniture and equipment supplier for convention centers and arenas; the hospitality industry with respect to banquet and meeting facilities; government facilities at the federal, state, county and municipal levels; and places of worship. The Company also sells to wholesalers, distributors, traditional retailers and catalog retailers that serve these same markets. With operations entirely based in the United States, Virco designs, manufactures, and ships its furniture and equipment from one facility in Torrance, CA and three facilities in Conway, AR. More information on the Company can be found at



www.virco.com



.







Contact:







Virco Mfg. Corporation





(310) 533-0474





Robert A. Virtue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





Doug Virtue, President





Bassey Yau, Chief Financial Officer







Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information









This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial results and growth in our business; our business strategies; market demand and product development; estimates of unshipped backlog; order rates and trends in seasonality; product relevance; economic conditions and patterns; the educational furniture industry generally, including the domestic market for classroom furniture; cost control initiatives; absorption rates; and supply chain challenges. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs about future events or circumstances, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are out of our control and difficult to forecast. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impacts of tariffs and global trade uncertainties; changes in general economic conditions including raw material, energy and freight costs; state and municipal bond funding; state, local, and municipal tax receipts; order rates; the seasonality of our markets; the markets for school and office furniture generally, the specific markets and customers with which we conduct our principal business; the impact of cost-saving initiatives on our business; the competitive landscape, including responses of our competitors and customers to changes in our prices; changes in demographics; and the terms and conditions of available funding sources. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and material that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further description of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. We assume no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements. We nonetheless reserve the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic reports, or other methods of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements which are not addressed by such an update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.









Financial Tables Follow













Virco Mfg. Corporation

























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























4/30/2025













1/31/2025













4/30/2024





























(In thousands)







































Assets





























Current assets





























Cash





$





935









$





26,867









$





644









Trade accounts receivables, net









12,279













13,004













19,772









Income tax receivable









3,806













4,060













66









Inventories









74,029













55,647













71,333









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,233













2,595













3,974









Total current assets









94,282













102,173













95,789









Non-current assets





























Property, plant, and equipment, net









36,482













36,428













34,074









Operating lease right-of-use assets









34,384













35,593













6,274









Deferred income tax assets, net









5,862













5,821













6,705









Other assets, net









12,772













11,931













9,631









Total assets





$





183,782









$





191,946









$





152,473































































Virco Mfg. Corporation





















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





























































4/30/2025













1/31/2025













4/30/2024





























(In thousands, except share and par value data)







































Liabilities





























Current liabilities





























Accounts payable





$





15,706













$





11,593













$





19,202













Accrued compensation and employee benefits









5,202

















11,064

















5,626













Current portion of long-term debt









261

















258

















250













Current portion of operating lease liability









2,562

















1,673

















6,221













Other accrued liabilities









7,458

















9,687

















10,362













Total current liabilities









31,189

















34,275

















41,661













Non-current liabilities





























Accrued self-insurance retention









1,251

















780

















1,244













Accrued pension expenses









6,255

















6,746

















9,480













Income tax payable, less current portion









237

















200

















206













Long-term debt, less current portion









3,812

















3,878

















6,766













Operating lease liability, less current portion









34,628

















36,007

















915













Other long-term liabilities









810

















795

















564













Total non-current liabilities









46,993

















48,406

















19,175













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders’ equity





























Preferred stock:





























Authorized 3,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; none issued or outstanding









—

















—

















—













Common stock:





























Authorized 25,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 15,738,138 shares at 4/30/2025, 16,087,082 shares at 1/31/2025, and 16,207,612 shares at 4/30/2024









157

















161

















162













Additional paid-in capital









113,616

















117,549

















120,048













Accumulated deficit









(8,528





)













(8,867





)













(27,235





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









355

















422

















(1,338





)









Total stockholders’ equity









105,600

















109,265

















91,637













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





183,782













$





191,946













$





152,473















































































Virco Mfg. Corporation





















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





































Three months ended

















4/30/2025













4/30/2024





























(In thousands, except per share data)











Net sales





$





33,754













$





46,735













Costs of goods sold









17,734

















26,388













Gross profit









16,020

















20,347













Selling, general and administrative expenses









16,114

















17,376













Operating (loss) income









(94





)













2,971













Unrealized gain on investment in trust account









(1,175





)













(215





)









Pension expense









27

















107













Interest expense, net









60

















208













Income before income taxes









994

















2,871













Income tax expense









262

















731













Net income





$





732













$





2,140

































Cash dividends declared per common share:





$





0.025













$





0.020

































Net income per common share:





















Basic





$





0.05













$





0.13













Diluted





$





0.05













$





0.13













Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:





















Basic









15,757

















16,264













Diluted









15,773

















16,393













