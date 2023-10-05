Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from the latest reported closing price of 6.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virco Manufacturing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRC is 0.05%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 3,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 962K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 926K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 213K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 22.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 133K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virco Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As America’s leading manufacturer and supplier of furniture and equipment for K-12 schools, Virco employs approximately 700 people nationwide. The Company's 560,000 square-foot Torrance, California headquarters features a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, as does its Conway, Arkansas location, which has approximately 1,750,000 square feet of operational space. Large distribution centers in Torrance and Conway facilitate the quick, efficient shipment of Virco products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.