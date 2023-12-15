Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virco Manufacturing. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRC is 0.12%, an increase of 133.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.04% to 3,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 1,080K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 121.24% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 850K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 79.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 222K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRC by 133.94% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 186K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virco Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As America’s leading manufacturer and supplier of furniture and equipment for K-12 schools, Virco employs approximately 700 people nationwide. The Company's 560,000 square-foot Torrance, California headquarters features a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, as does its Conway, Arkansas location, which has approximately 1,750,000 square feet of operational space. Large distribution centers in Torrance and Conway facilitate the quick, efficient shipment of Virco products.

