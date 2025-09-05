Virco Manufacturing Corp. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.186 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $16.833 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.1% to $92.086 million from $108.419 million last year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.186 Mln. vs. $16.833 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $92.086 Mln vs. $108.419 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share on October 10, to shareholders of record as of September 19.

