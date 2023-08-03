Virbac (EPA:VIRP) Price Target Decreased by 8.39% to 289.94

The average one-year price target for Virbac (EPA:VIRP) has been revised to 289.94 / share. This is an decrease of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 316.49 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 214.12 to a high of 362.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from the latest reported closing price of 280.00 / share.

Virbac Maintains 0.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virbac. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRP is 0.33%, an increase of 20.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 178K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 89K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 72K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 21.73% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 89.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 1,033.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRP by 12.39% over the last quarter.

