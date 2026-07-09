Virax Signs Multi-Country Commercial Supply Agreement With Fosun Diagnostics; Stock Skyrockets

(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited, has entered into an exclusive multi-country commercial supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics for its ImmuneSelect immune profiling product line.

Agreement Scope

The deal covers six Southeast Asian markets— Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia— and establishes a framework for immediate product supply under purchase orders. This structure supports near-term revenue opportunities and positions Virax for regional commercial expansion.

Product Details

ImmuneSelect is Virax's commercially available research-use-only immune profiling product line. It is distinct from ViraxImmune, the company's diagnostic platform currently in clinical and regulatory development.

Strategic Importance

Virax stated that the agreement represents a significant milestone, providing access to multiple Southeast Asian markets through Fosun Diagnostics' established infrastructure and customer network. The framework also supports phased expansion into additional products, higher-volume supply arrangements, and potential OEM or private-label opportunities.

Partner Background

Fosun Diagnostics is part of Fosun Medtech, a division of Fosun Pharma, which reported 2025 revenue of RMB41.662 billion (approximately US$5.8 billion). Fosun Pharma operates globally across pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, diagnostics, and healthcare services.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on June 22, 2026.

VRAX closed Wednesday's trading at $3.18, up 4.61%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $9.70, up 204.00%.

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