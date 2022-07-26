Virax Biolabs Group Stock Continues To Fall

Markets
(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. (VRAX) shares are surging more than 13 percent, continuing a bearish trend. Virax has completed its initial public offering on July 21. Today the company introduced Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster viruses real-time PCR detection kit for earlier diagnoses.

The innovative biotechnology company said the specialized diagnostic kits will be available in Europe now. World Health Organisation has recently declared Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, one step below pandemic.

Currently, shares are at $14.48, down 13.81 percent from the previous close of $16.80 on a volume of 1,817,803.

