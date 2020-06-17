ViralClear Starts Patient Enrollment For Phase II COVID-19 Trial Of Merimepodib

(RTTNews) - BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) said Wednesday that its subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has commenced patient enrollment with the dosing of the first patient in its Phase II trial for merimepodib, an orally administered anti-viral drug candidate, for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients.

The Phase II trial is titled "A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Merimepodib in Combination with Intravenous Remdesivir in Adult Patients With Advanced Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Merimepodib is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity, including strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Merimepodib was previously in development as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pre-clinical in-vitro laboratory studies performed by the Galveston National Laboratory at The University of Texas Medical Branch demonstrated that merimepodib, provided in combination with remdesivir, showed reduction in SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels.

BioSig Technologies noted that confirmed trial sites for the Phase II trial include three sites from the Mayo Clinic, including Rochester in Minnesota, Jacksonville in Florida, Phoenix in Arizona; St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas; the Atlantic Health System -Overlook Hospital in Summit, New Jersey; and Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey.

