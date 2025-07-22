This Viral YouTuber Tried To Turn $1 Into $1 Million — Here’s What Happened

Famous American YouTuber Ryan Trahan is known for his penny challenges, where he travels to pre-selected destinations on a single penny. Recently, the viral sensation filmed himself completing a new kind of challenge, trying to turn $1 into $1 million by doubling his dollar each day.

Read More: How To Build Wealth in 2025 — 10 Smart Steps That Work

Consider This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Here’s what happened when Bryan Mayhem, Trahan’s lovable alter ego, tried to get more bang for his buck, along with ways you can really turn $1 into a real emergency fund.

The Rules

With over 16.2 million views, the “How Many Days Can I Double $1?” challenge was undoubtedly successful for Bryan Mayhem, the wig-wearing alter ego of esteemed YouTuber Ryan Trahan.

The rules of the challenge were simple. First, each day has a 24-hour countdown. Once the money is doubled he must stop for the day. Second, each new day unlocks new items to help with the challenge. Third, if he failed to double his money on any given day the challenge was over. Finally, Ryan Trahan must complete the challenge as Bryan Mayhem.

Find Out: The No. 1 Way Americans Become Millionaires Is Pretty Boring — and Easy To Do

The Goal

The goal of the challenge was to turn $1 into $1 million over the course of 20 days, by doubling his money each day. For example, on Day 1 the YouTuber had to turn $1 into $2. He accomplished this by buying an energy drink powder off of someone for $1 and selling it to someone for $2.

The next day he had to take the $2 and double it, which he accomplished by buying a pack of Oreos and upselling it. He also unlocked running shoes to help him complete future challenges.

The Obstacles

Throughout the hour-long episode viewers experience the highs and lows of Mayhem’s quest to become a millionaire.

As the days wore on and the goal amount increased, Mayhem had to purchase items for his “secret business.” The purchases set him back as he tried to accomplish the necessary objective, but also put him closer to his big picture money maker which was revealed to be “bro bombs.”

By Day 7, the business which provided swamp, lava and mud-scented bath bombs for guys, was in full swing. In order to continue purchasing ingredients for inventory, Mayhem worked as a dog walker and DoorDash delivery person.

The Results

Unfortunately, Mayhem’s quest came to an end on Day 10 when he fell just short of the necessary $1,024. The Joyride Sweets co-owner did, however, pay it forward by donating the money to a deserving delivery food person that he had befriended along the way.

The Takeaway

While Trahan’s video showcases a delightful challenge best suited for famous influencers, it also highlights the potential for doubling a dollar. Individuals hoping to start an emergency fund can use a few takeaways as they try to save some money.

The experts at Fidelity highlight several money challenges to help people jumpstart their savings. One of the most popular includes the 52-week challenge, where people save $1 the first week, $2 the second week, and so forth until they reach $52 on the 52nd week, having stashed $1,378 over the course of the year.

Another money-saving trend is the envelope challenge, where individuals label 100 envelopes from 1 to 100, placing the corresponding amount of money in each envelope for 100 days. At the end, savvy savers will have accumulated a whopping $5,000. Not only are these challenges fun, but they can also create good habits over time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Viral YouTuber Tried To Turn $1 Into $1 Million — Here’s What Happened

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.