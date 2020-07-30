AlloVir, a Phase 2 biotech developing allogeneic T cell therapies for viral diseases, raised $276 million by offering 16.3 million shares at $17, the midpoint of the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $1.1 billion.



AlloVir plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALVR. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Viral disease biotech AlloVir prices upsized IPO at $17 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



