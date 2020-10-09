Aligos Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for viral and liver diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Aligos Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $580 million.



The company's lead focus is to develop a functional cure for Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). The company has developed a portfolio of differentiated drug candidates for CHB, including ALG-010133, an S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) molecule. ALG-010133 is currently in a Phase 1 proof of concept trial in New Zealand.



Aligos Therapeutics was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALGS. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Viral and liver disease biotech Aligos Therapeutics sets terms for $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.