Aligos Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for viral and liver diseases, raised $150 million by offering 10 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16.



Aligos Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALGS. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Viral and liver disease biotech Aligos Therapeutics prices IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



