Aligos Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing oligonucleotide therapies for viral and liver diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's lead focus is to develop a functional cure for Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). The company has developed a portfolio of differentiated drug candidates for CHB, including ALG-010133, an S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) molecule. ALG-010133 is currently in a Phase 1 proof of concept trial in New Zealand.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALGS. Aligos Therapeutics filed confidentially on August 26, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Viral and liver disease biotech Aligos Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

