Viracta Therapeutics Restructures to Focus on Nana-val Program

November 06, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

An announcement from Viracta Therapeutics ( (VIRX) ) is now available.

Viracta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, is prioritizing its Nana-val development program for treating relapsed Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma by cutting 42% of its workforce and reducing its Board of Directors from ten to six members. This strategic move is aimed at conserving resources and streamlining operations while advancing the Nana-val program towards a potential New Drug Application submission. The reshaping of the company reflects a focused effort to align resources with pipeline priorities, ensuring the company’s sustainability and future growth.

