Viracta Therapeutics Appoints Faerm As CFO

May 14, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Michael Faerm as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Faerm brings in over 25 years of experience in life sciences companies, equity research, and investment banking.

Most recently, he has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer at Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $0.77, up 1.45%.

