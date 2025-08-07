Vir (VIR) Q2 Revenue Drops 61%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) were $(0.80) for Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) dropped to $1.2 million, missing the $2.72 million GAAP consensus estimate.

Cash and investments remained strong at $892.1 million, supporting operations through mid-2027.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), a clinical-stage biotech focused on infectious diseases and immuno-oncology, reported results on August 6, 2025. The company announced a net loss per share of $(0.80) (GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) also fell short, reaching only $1.2 million against estimates of $2.72 million and last year's $3.1 million. The quarter reflected meaningful clinical pipeline advancement, particularly in hepatitis delta and oncology, amidst continued low revenue and large operating losses. Improved cost controls led to reduced expenses, but financial losses persisted. The company closed the period with $892.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.80) $(0.72) $(1.02) 21.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $1.2 million $2.72 million $3.1 million (61.3 %) Research and Development Expenses $97.5 million $105.1 million (7.2 %) Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $22.3 million $30.3 million (26.4%) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments (end of period) $892.1 million N/A

Company Overview and Key Business Drivers

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing treatments for infectious diseases such as chronic hepatitis delta (CHD), chronic hepatitis B (HBV), and various solid tumors. The company leverages advanced antibody discovery, protein engineering, and its proprietary PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked T-cell engager platform to develop immune-based medicines.

Recently, the company's strategic focus has been on advancing its pipeline in diseases with high unmet need and no effective therapies, such as CHD, for which there are currently no approved treatments in the United States. Success here depends on clinical trial data, timely regulatory filings, and securing commercial partnerships. Vir's progress relies on its ability to innovate, efficiently run large trials, and manage cash given its pre-revenue status.

Financial and Operational Results: Highlights from the Quarter

Earnings (GAAP) showed a net loss per share of $(0.80), compared with $(1.02) for Q2 2024 (GAAP). Collaboration revenue (GAAP) recorded a net negative result, reflecting ongoing weakness in external deal flow and milestone achievements. Revenue (GAAP) was lower due to a decrease in grant funding.

Operating losses (GAAP) remained substantial at $(118.4) million, but Vir achieved meaningful year-over-year savings, as restructuring and resource prioritization in late 2024 and early 2025 yielded results. Clinical program costs rose for both hepatitis delta (ECLIPSE program) and dual-masked T-cell engager therapies in oncology. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased year over year due to efficiencies and cost savings from previously announced restructuring initiatives. Other income (GAAP) was $7.6 million, down from $18.74 million for Q2 2024, primarily reflecting lower interest income.

From a cash flow perspective, cash and investments fell by $127.7 million, driven by milestone payments for ECLIPSE study initiation. Despite this, the company maintained a strong balance sheet position with $892.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The company reiterated its guidance that these resources should support operations through mid-2027. Vir also reported substantial future liabilities due to ongoing contingent and milestone payments, including a $75.0 million obligation linked to the oncology pipeline.

The quarter marked key clinical advancements. The ECLIPSE 2 and 3 studies, part of the pivotal ECLIPSE program targeting CHD, started enrolling patients. These large studies are designed to position Vir’s tobevibart/elebsiran combination as a potential new therapy in a field with no current U.S. approvals. The registrational strategy centers around robust data from ECLIPSE 1 and 2 for regulatory filings, with ECLIPSE 3 providing support for broader access and reimbursement.

Oncology pipeline developments included the first dosing of patients in a phase 1 trial for VIR-5525, a dual-masked T-cell engager targeting EGFR-expressing solid tumors. These T-cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct patients' immune cells to attack specific cancer targets. In addition, dose escalation continued for VIR-5818 targeting HER2-positive tumors and for VIR-5500 in prostate cancer. Early results reported promising safety, with no severe cytokine release syndrome seen to date -- a common safety concern with unmasked T-cell engagers. Preclinical work advanced for new T-cell engager candidates, with support from Vir’s machine-learning platform, dAIsY™. These developments are notable as dual-masked engagers are designed to activate only in the tumor environment, aiming to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially allow for more convenient dosing.

Although ongoing partnerships with parties like the Gates Foundation for HIV and Sanofi for platform development continued. The absence of large new deals and commercial launches meant that low revenue trends persisted, keeping Vir reliant on its cash reserves, as total revenues (GAAP) were $1.2 million. Notably, Alnylam declined to join further profit-sharing in the elebsiran program during the prior quarter, instead shifting to a milestone and royalty arrangement.

Pipeline Overview and Strategic Context

Vir’s main focus remains on high unmet medical needs, especially for diseases lacking U.S.-approved treatments such as CHD. The ECLIPSE studies are key to the company’s regulatory and potential commercial future. Vir’s PRO-XTEN™ dual-masked T-cell engager platform is the core technology behind its oncology ambitions, with multiple programs reaching clinical development. These are designed to selectively activate immune responses in tumors, which could make them both safer and more effective than competing, unmasked versions. Key advances included first-in-human dosing for VIR-5525, new data from ongoing studies for HER2 (VIR-5818), and expanded testing for the PSMA-targeted VIR-5500 in prostate cancer.

The company’s ability to convert these pipeline programs into regulatory successes and, eventually, commercial products remains uncertain and highly dependent on clinical trial results. Strategic risks include the slow pace of revenue, persistent large losses, and the absence of new commercial-scale partnerships. The outlook for hepatitis B development remains on hold, pending a suitable partner. Overall, the company’s progress in recent months is most evident in trial execution for its lead assets, careful expense management, and maintenance of a large cash runway.

Outlook and Guidance

There were no changes to formal financial guidance, and leadership did not issue new revenue or earnings targets for the year. Management noted that further advancement of hepatitis B programs would require a newly secured commercial partner, and pipeline momentum in hepatitis delta and oncology will be critical to future valuation and funding opportunities.

VIR does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

