$VIR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VIR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,010,072 of trading volume.

$VIR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VIR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $VIR stock page ):

$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,834 shares for an estimated $626,646 .

. VICKI L SATO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,960 shares for an estimated $249,425 .

. GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638 .

. ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935

VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,513 shares for an estimated $115,992 .

. BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $16,148

$VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

$VIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 01/13/2025

